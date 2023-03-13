In "The Last of Us," the world ends over the course of the weekend. During that time, Joel kills a neighbor, watches his daughter die and nearly takes his own life -- but ultimately, he survives for more than 20 years after that fungus-induced apocalyptic event. The violent tendencies he stifled throughout his pre-apocalyptic life keep him alive when the world as he knows it ends.

"Apocalypse" comes from a Greek word that means to unveil or reveal -- and an apocalypse, then, shows people who they really are when the trappings of society fall away. For Joel, it revealed the mechanical, horrifying violence he was capable of. For Ellie, meanwhile, it revealed a scared kid hiding beneath flagging courage.

