The Oscars have never been exactly predictable, but Hollywood's biggest night used to consistently reward crowdpleasers.

In the '90s, box office smashes like "Forrest Gump" and "Titanic" took home best picture, and original hits like "Ghost" and "Beauty and the Beast" reliably earned nominations for the top prize.

