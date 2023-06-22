(CNN) — Wendy Rush, the wife of the pilot killed in a Titanic-bound submersible that coast guard officials say suffered catastrophic implosion, is the descendant of a couple who perished on the ship in 1912.

Rush is the great-great granddaughter of retailing magnate Isidor Straus and his wife, Ida, who were part of the group of more than 1500 people who died during the Titanic’s maiden voyage, according to New York Times archive records.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags