VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announced its 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup this week, a schedule that includes new big screen events and the return of Platinum-selling acts to the All-Star Amphitheater.
“Concerts are back,” Jon Vigue, the theme park's vice president and general manager, said. “Big-name shows have always been part of the Wild Adventures experience, and we are excited and grateful to have the opportunity to host our concert series again this summer.”
Platinum-selling stars Train, Dustin Lynch, for King & Country, Bill Engvall, Skillet and the World Classic Rockers (past members of Journey, Boston, Steppenwolf and Santana) will take the stage this season along with an additional classic rock concert that will be announced in the coming weeks.
General admission to all concerts are included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved seats will go on sale May 17 for season pass holders.
“Waiting a little longer than normal to sell reserved seats will allow us the time to gain a better understanding of safety and social distance guidelines that will be in place this summer,” Vigue said.
Guests who purchased reserved seats for the canceled 2020 All-Star Concert Series can exchange their reserved seats for this year’s series at WildAdventures.com.
The 2021 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup also includes new summer events in Splash Island Waterpark: dive-in movies.
“This year, we are taking our Splash Island Nights events to the next level by showing family-friendly movies such as "Moana," "50 First Dates," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and more in our Catch-A-Wave Bay wave pool Friday nights in June and July,” Vigue said.
Dive-in movies during Splash Island Nights also are included with park admission or a season pass.
Wild Adventures’ 2021 special events kick off when the park opens for the 2021 Season on April 3 with The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt. Guests will search the entire park for a special, painted ostrich egg. The winner will receive two gold season passes. The event also will feature Easter egg hunts for kids 5 and under and separate hunts for kids 12 and under.
The first 500 kids with a pre-K free kid's season pass who enter the park on April 3 will receive a complimentary Easter basket. Kids ages 3-5 are free with an activated pre-K free kids season pass. Registration is available at WildAdventures.com/Pre-K.
2021 Concerts & Special Events
April 3 -- The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt;
April 10 -- Splash Island Waterpark opens
May 9 -- Muffins for Moms
May 9 -- Passholder Bring-A-Friend Day
May 28 -- Dive-In Movies: "Lilo & Stitch" (Season Passholders Only)
June 4 -- Dive-In Movies: "Wreck it Ralph"
June 11 -- Dive-In Movies: "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
June 12 -- Dustin Lynch
June 18 -- Dive-In Movies: "50 First Dates"
June 19 -- World Classic Rockers (pass holder appreciation concert)
June 20 -- Donuts for Dads
June 20 -- Pass holder Bring-A-Friend Day
June 25 -- Dive-In Movies: "Zootopia"
June 26 -- For King & Country
June 26 -- July 11 Celebrate America
July 2, 3, 9, 10 -- Light Up the Sky in July fireworks
July 4 -- Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
July 16 -- Dive-In Movies: "Trolls World Tour"
July 17 -- Train
July 23 -- Dive-In Movies: "Moana"
July 24 -- Bill Engvall
July 30 -- Dive-In Movies: "School of Rock"
July 31 -- Classic Rock Concert TBA
Aug. 7 -- Skillet
Aug. 14-15 -- La Fiesta
Sept. 24-Oct. 31 -- Halloween celebrations
Dec. 4-Jan. 2 -- Wild Adventures Christmas
