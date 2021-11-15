VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here has announced additions that will be unveiled in 2022, including a new restaurant and live music venue, a partnership with Georgia Beer Company, new and expanded festivals, new nighttime events, a new animal attraction and more.
“These additions reflect our desire to create new and exciting experiences for our guests and our commitment to growth as we continue to establish Wild Adventures as the premiere entertainment destination for families in our region,” Vice President and General Manager Jon Vigue said.
Relaxation and live entertainment are coming to Wild Adventures with Water’s Edge Brews & Bites, a restaurant and entertainment venue featuring locally brewed beers, wine, gourmet pretzels and shaded spaces for guests to enjoy live music around the lake at the heart of the park.
“Georgia Beer Company strives to be a good representative of south Georgia," Georgia Beer Co. executive Chris Jones said. "Without a doubt, Wild Adventures represents and embodies the best of both south Georgia and the Southeast United States. As such, all of us at Georgia’s southernmost brewery are extremely excited about the forthcoming partnership; what it means for Valdosta-Lowndes County, and what it means for the future of tourism and quality of life in our community. This is one adventure we can’t wait to embark upon.”
Water's Edge Brews & Bites will serve beer and wine in a relaxed and controlled atmosphere, with guests not permitted to take drinks outside of a designated area.
“Our guests have been asking for a space like this for a long time, and it’s important to us that we bring this area to life in a way that is family-friendly and provides an enjoyable atmosphere for everyone,” Vigue said.
Translated from Swahili, “wanyama” means “animals,” and guests will find some amazing ones at the new Wanyama Overlook, the largest new animal habitat Wild Adventures has introduced in more than a decade.
The Wanyama Overlook will feature a variety of exotic animals native to Africa and Asia, including giraffes, zebras, water buffalo, wildebeests and more. The unique exhibit also will serve as a fun and immersive catering space with a view for private events and a shaded area for families to enjoy.
“Wanyama Overlook will be a place for our guests to relax in the shade and learn about these majestic creatures when we open in 2022,” Vigue said.
Wild Adventures will open for the 2022 Season with the debut of a new spring festival, Shamrock the Park, March 19-April 3.
“Shamrock the Park is going to be a blast for both young children and their parents,” Vigue said. “We will bring Irish charm to Wild Adventures with great music around every corner and activities for the kids.”
Shamrock the Park will feature a shamrock scavenger hunt for kids, live music, a festival parade, authentic Irish menu items at park restaurants and more.
Wild Adventures is expanding it’s annual Easter celebration over two weekends. Pounce and Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza will feature a new Easter Parade, new activities and the hunt for more than 100,000 candy-filled eggs.
“Pounce and Crunch’s Easter Eggstravaganza will be the largest Easter celebration in our region, and we take this event to a new level,” Vigue said.
The All-Star Summer Concert Series will return with performances from more than 12 big-name artists.
“We’ve been hard at work building our 2022 concert lineup with can’t-miss performers, and we are looking forward to announcing the full lineup in late February,” Vigue said.
The 2022 All-Star Summer Concert Series will kick off with the annual Passholder Appreciation Concert on April 30.
Every Friday night in June and July, Wild Adventures will stay open late with live music around the lake and a family-friendly dance party in Splash Island Waterpark. Every Friday night in July also will feature a fireworks display.
Wild Adventures will be open more days in 2022, as it opens in mid-March and returns to operations on all weekdays in June and July. Opening day will be March 18 for the theme park and April 2 for Splash Island Waterpark.
The theme park also has launched a new flexible three-tier season pass program that includes a Gold Pass, which includes free soda all year. The remainder of the 2021 season and all of the 2022 season is included with a Wild Adventures 2022 season pass.
Also new this year, is a convenient payment plan that allows families to finance their pass purchase over 3, 6 or 11 months. Passes start at just $8 per month and are on sale now at the park and WildAdventures.com.
