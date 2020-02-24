VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here announced its 2020 All-Star Concert and Special Events lineup recently, presenting a schedule packed with family fun and performances from award-winning acts.
Platinum-selling country star Kelsea Ballerini, 2020 Grammy Award-winners KING & COUNTRY, and iconic R&B group TLC will take the stage this season along with Dustin Lynch, Bill Engvall, Three Dog Night, Foghat, Skillet and more.
“Every concert at Wild Adventures this year will feature legendary artists who shaped the sound of a generation and stars making their mark on the next one,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “We are thrilled to welcome our guests to these amazing shows.”
All concerts at Wild Adventures are included free with park admission or a season pass.
2020 All-Star Concerts begin with the Season Passholder Appreciation Concert on April 4, featuring Diamond Rio. Free reserved seats will be available to season pass-holders on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the concert.
2020 Special Events begin with the Stars of Wrestling on March 28 and continue with The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt, Wild Faith Weekend, Celebrate America Week, La Fiesta, Moonlight Madness and many more.
2020 Concert & Special Events♦ March 6 Season Passholder Only Preview Night
♦ March 7 Wild Adventures Opens for 2020
♦ March 28 Stars of Wrestling
♦ April 4 Diamond Rio Season Passholder Appreciation Day
♦ April 4 Splash Island Waterpark Opens
♦ April 11 The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt
♦ April 17-19 Wild Faith Weekend
♦ April 18 Bethel Music
♦ April 25 Bill Engvall
♦ May 2 Matt Stell, Jimmie Allen, Chris Bandi
♦ May 9 Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who, Foghat
♦ May 16 Dustin Lynch
♦ May 22 Splashin’ Summer Passholder Kickoff
♦ June 6 Kelsea Ballerini
♦ June 13 TLC
♦ June 20 Little River Band, Three Dog Night
♦ June 27 for KING & COUNTRY
♦ June 27-July 5 Celebrate America Week
♦ July 3-4 Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular
♦ July 11-12 La Fiesta
♦ July 11 & 18 Light Up the Sky in July Fireworks
♦ July 25-Aug. 1 Moonlight Madness
♦ Aug. 8 Skillet
♦ Aug. 15 POP 2000 Tour presented by Valdosta State University featuring Lance Bass, Mark McGrath, O-Town, Ryan Cabrerra & LFO
Reserved seats are available at an additional cost and will be available to season pass-holders at WildAdventures.com. Reserved concert seats will be available for purchase by all guests on March 2.
Wild Adventures opens for the 2020 Season on March 7 with the debut of the newly-reimagined Island Falls, which features a 50-foot plunge into cool waters and a new observation deck. Guests also will have the opportunity to experience Discovery Outpost, featuring six family friendly rides, more than 100 American alligators and the daring Gator Bridge suspended over Alligator Alley.
2020 Season Passes are currently available at savings of up to $15. Guests can purchase season passes online at WildAdventures.com or by visiting the park weekdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.