VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is extending park hours, lighting up the sky with fireworks, offering discounted evening tickets and presenting a legendary rock band during the park’s second annual “Moonlight Madness” promotion.
“Moonlight Madness is a chance for our guests to beat the heat, play under the stars, enjoy fantastic fireworks displays and visit in the evenings for half the price of general admission,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager for the theme park, said in a news release.
“Moonlight Madness” runs through Saturday at Wild Adventures, with extended park hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. During the event, each day will conclude with a fireworks spectacular at 9:45 p.m.
Wild Adventures will also offer a discounted, after 5 p.m. ticket, for $25 plus tax during “Moonlight Madness.”
Legendary rock-duo Air Supply will take the stage Saturday for a concert at the All-Star Amphitheater on the final day of Moonlight Madness.
For more information about “Moonlight Madness,” visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.