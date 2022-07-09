VALDOSTA — As gas prices and plane tickets continue to increase, families are looking for exciting adventures that will not damage their wallets. A recently published article by Travel + Leisure identified Wild Adventures Theme Park as the third-most-affordable amusement park in the United States.
The article, based on a recent HomeToGo study, ranked 30 United States theme parks on the cost of admission, parking and nearby lodging options and ranked the south Georgia theme park in the top three.
The average Wild Adventures admission price of $53.74 is considerably lower than the national average of $74.51, and much lower than the average cost per day at well-known parks in Florida and California at $217.37 and $256.98, respectively.
The park also was named as one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by Travel + Leisure as one of the most affordable theme parks in the country,” Adam Floyd, Wild Adventure’s senior marketing and sales manager, said. “This is the third recognition Wild Adventures has received for its affordability, something our guests and passholders have been enjoying for more than two decades. We are happy to continue providing memorable, reasonably priced experiences for families.”
Wild Adventures Theme Park guests can visit for one day, two days or all season, starting at $54.99 plus tax. Tickets and season passes are available online at WildAdventures.com.
“While we are proud to be recognized for our affordable daily ticket prices, the best value we offer is a Wild Adventures season pass,” Floyd said. “For as little as $99.99, our season passholders can visit every operating day, enjoy free concert admission, cool down at Splash Island Waterpark, and celebrate with their families during Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas.”
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
