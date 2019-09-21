VALDOSTA -- Lions and tigers and ... oh my, wait, Wild Adventures Theme Park has all that and so much more this fall.
From now through Oct. 27, every Saturday and Sunday the theme park is offering its Kid-O-Ween adventures. This event is family friendly and includes the new Mr. Bones Glow Maze, an indoor glow-in-the-dark play maze. There is trick-or-treating for the kids with more stations than ever this year. Cash in on opportunities to be creative and paint pumpkins. And the whole family can have fun giving scarecrow-building a try.
"We are encouraging families with young children to stick around after dark," Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures' marketing communications manager, said. "We've separated our scarier attractions to ensure that everyone can have a fun experience."
The majority of the Kid-O-Ween festivities will be in Discovery Outpost, a new 3-acre adventure area that the park debuted this spring. Discovery Outpost features six family rides and the 20-foot Gator Bridge, a netted rope bridge suspended over 100 alligators.
Terror in the Wild has three new attractions this year, but is not recommended for children under 12 years of age. This event runs from now every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 26. The area features nine haunted attractions and scare zones for visitors' fun in fright enjoyment.
The all new Carn-EVIL 3D Clown Maze offers a unique fright night experience.
"Carn-EVIL is definitely an attraction that you have to see for yourself," Floyd said. "Before you enter, you'll be given a pair of 3D glasses that transform the experience into something uniquely terrifying."
Additional fright option favorites include Camp Hackaway, Wasteland and more.
Wild Adventures is also introducing its 2019 Fall Into Food menu, which includes Buffalo Mac & Cheese Waffle Cones, Frozen Cheesecake on a Stick, Loaded BBQ Fries, Walk-A-Way Tacos, S’Mores Colossal Shakes and more. On Fridays through Oct. 25, guests can enjoy special $2 food deals at select locations that include cheeseburgers, hamburgers, chicken tenders, fries, pulled pork sandwiches, cheese pizza, chicken wings, drinks and more.
Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with park admission or a season pass, including the Pre-K Free Kid's Season Pass available to all children ages 3-5 years old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.
2020 Season Passes are on sale now through Oct. 31 at the guaranteed lowest price. 2020 Season Passes can be used for the remainder of 2019 and the entire 2020 season. For more information about Terror in the Wild, Kid-O-Ween, Fall Into Food, $2 Friday Night Deals, 2020 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kid's Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.