wild adventures expansion.jpg

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta officially opened its latest addition Tuesday and announced even more projects as part of the park’s multimillion-dollar expansion in 2023.

 Special Photo

VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park here officially opened its latest addition Tuesday and announced even more projects as part of the park’s multimillion-dollar expansion in 2023.

Wild Adventures opens for its 2023 Season on Saturday with the all-new Oasis Outpost, a nearly 3-acre addition to the park.

Tags