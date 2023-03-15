...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is better potential for freezing
temperatures compared to last night and earlier this morning.
Such conditions could be impactful to plants, vegetation, and
agriculture given the earlier than normal growing season from
abnormal warmth dating back to late February.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing
VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park here officially opened its latest addition Tuesday and announced even more projects as part of the park’s multimillion-dollar expansion in 2023.
Wild Adventures opens for its 2023 Season on Saturday with the all-new Oasis Outpost, a nearly 3-acre addition to the park.
“Oasis Outpost provides families with new ways to escape, have adventures, and get close to our very special and intriguing animals,” Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager, said. “The whole area is designed to create an unforgettable experience.”
Among Oasis Outpost’s many attractions is the Trail Trackers adventure ride, where kids can get behind the wheel and drive into a leopard and sulcata tortoise habitat to observe their behaviors. The new Misty Springs Soak Station offers a refreshing play area with towering misting posts and splash pads, and the area also features two Stay and Play Zones for children to explore while parents relax.
Oasis Outpost is also the home of a brand new Wild Adventures restaurant, Paradise Pizza. The new location will serve personal-sized pizzas, salads and boba lemonades.
“Of course, my favorite part of Oasis Outpost is the additions we made to our animal family,” Vigue said. “Inside this area you will meet caracals, African crested porcupines, prairie dogs, tamanduas, and spider monkeys.”
Oasis Outpost is just one part of the multimillion-dollar investments Wild Adventures is making in 2023. On Tuesday, Vigue announced the construction of a new campground experience.
“In 2024, the adventure will get bigger when Wild Adventures provides families with a one-of-a-kind way to sleep under the stars and next to the animals at a brand new 7-acre campground adjacent to the theme park,” Vigue said. “The full-facility campground, including a camp store and bathhouse, offers a mixture of RV and tent camping with special amenities like a fishing pond and walking trails, as well as close-up experiences to interact with and learn about some amazing animals.”
Wild Adventures will break ground on the new campground in early summer with plans to open in 2024. In addition to announcing the campground, Vigue also announced an expansion of the park’s Wild Adventures Christmas event.
“We are taking our Christmas spirit to the next level with a new floating lake spectacular featuring thousands of sparkling lights, an immersive walk-through illuminated tunnel that rhythmically dances to your favorite Christmas songs, and the addition of beloved Christmas characters and experiences, including a Gingerbread Village created to capture one-of-a-kind photo memories,” Vigue said. “This expansion will transform Wild Adventures Christmas into a must-experience event for all of south Georgia, north Florida and beyond.”
Wild Adventures’ 2023 season officially begins on Saturday at 10 a.m., but current season passholders can enjoy early access to the park during Passholder Preview Night on March 17 from 4-7 p.m.
The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series begins April 1 and features award-winning and Platinum-selling artists Styx, Lee Brice, REO Speedwagon, T.I., and more. A complete listing of the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert lineup can be found at WildAdventures.com/Concerts.
Splash Island Waterpark, which is included with admission to Wild Adventures, opens on April 1.
For more information about the new Oasis Outpost, Wild Adventures’ special events and how to visit with a 2023 Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.