VALDOSTA – A popular program that provides a complimentary season pass for young children returned this week to Wild Adventures Theme Park here.
The 2021 Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass allows any child born in 2016, 2017 or 2018 the opportunity to receive free admission to Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark now through the end of the 2021 season.
“When a young child visits Wild Adventures, they get first-hand experience with animals they’ve been hearing about their entire lives like lions, tigers, and giraffes,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager for the theme park, said in a news release. “Our pre-k pass program makes it even easier for families with young children to spark their imaginations with fun and educational experiences again and again.”
The process to get a 2021 Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass begins with an online registration at WildAdventures.com/PreK. Once registered, parents can bring their child with them to the park along with a copy of a birth certificate or passport to receive the complimentary pass. Registration is open now.
“Now is a great time to get a Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass because our passes for parents are on sale now for the lowest price they will be,” Floyd said. “And you can use the passes now to enjoy our Pumpkin Spice Festival that kicks off this weekend with lots of fun foods and trick-or-treating. Then families can come back for Wild Adventures Christmas and join us next year for the entire season.”
The Pumpkin Spice Festival begins Saturday and continues weekends through Nov. 1.
For more information about the 2021 Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass, The Pumpkin Spice Festival or 2021 season passes, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year, and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the Top 30 Waterparks in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
