VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here will open for its 2023 season in March, and the park is hosting hiring events and offering unique benefits to fill hundreds of open positions.

“When we open on March 18, we will also be introducing Oasis Outpost, a huge new expansion to Wild Adventures,” Susan Pinkerton, director of administration, said. “We are hiring to fill the new positions created by Oasis Outpost as well as hundreds of other positions throughout the park.”

