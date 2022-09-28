VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Ian this Saturday and Sunday.
“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Ian, and we understand there is so much waiting and worrying for those affected by the storm,” Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager of the park, said. “We want to provide an opportunity for those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.”
Anyone who has been displaced by Hurricane Ian will be given free park admission over the weekend with a valid ID or proof of residency from Florida counties under mandatory evacuation: Alachua, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Flagler, Franklin, Gilchrist, Glades, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Nassau, Orange, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, Taylor, Volusia and Sarasota. A list of counties under evacuation orders can be found at https://www.floridadisaster.org/evacuation-orders.
The second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNight event is underway at the park, featuring towering tigers, gigantic giraffes, super-colossal spiders and more -- all made of pumpkins. Guests also can enjoy the tasty treats of The Pumpkin Spice Festival, the country's largest celebration of everyone’s favorite fall flavor.
For more information about free admission for Hurricane Ian evacuees, Great Pumpkin LumiNights and The Pumpkin Spice Festival, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the Top 30 Waterparks in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
