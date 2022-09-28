wild adventures.jpg

 Special Photo: Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free admission to those displaced by Hurricane Ian this Saturday and Sunday.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by Hurricane Ian, and we understand there is so much waiting and worrying for those affected by the storm,” Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager of the park, said. “We want to provide an opportunity for those who have taken shelter in our community to step away and have a few hours of fun at Wild Adventures.”

