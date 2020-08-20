VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is taking a favorite fall flavor to the next level with a new food festival and daily Trick-Or-Treating.
The Pumpkin Spice Festival, which will be held weekends Sept. 26 through Nov. 1, will feature more than a dozen pumpkin-spiced food items, including Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake, Pumpkin Spice Cotton Candy, The Mighty Pumpkin Colossal Shake, Pumpkin Maple Pulled Pork Sandwiches, and more.
“Around this time each year, people start looking forward to all the new pumpkin spice items that show up in stores and restaurants,” Molly Deese, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures said. “So we decided to give everyone something even bigger to look forward to: an entire food festival dedicated to pumpkin spice.”
In addition to the new food offerings, Wild Adventures will give kids the chance to stop by trick-or-treat stations throughout the park and to find their way through Mr. Bones’ Glow Experience.
The park’s annual Halloween event, "Terror in the Wild," has been cancelled for the year. Due to the unique features of Terror in the Wild, the park is unable to operate the event while maintaining recommended guidelines from the state of Georgia and the CDC.
“We are excited to provide a fun and socially-distanced way for families to enjoy traditional fall activities with The Pumpkin Spice Festival,” Deese said.
Wild Adventures season passholders will have extra reasons to celebrate as the start of The Pumpkin Spice Festival is also Passholder Appreciation Weekend. On Sept. 26 and 27, season passholders can bring a friend with them for free.
For more information about The Pumpkin Spice Festival and Passholder Appreciation Weekend, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year, and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
