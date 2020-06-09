VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark here will re-open to all passholders and guests on June 22 with added health and safety measures, a new reservation system and a yearlong extension for current passholders.
“Creating memories worth repeating has always been our purpose, but it means more now than ever before,” Molly Deese, vice president and general manager of the theme park, said. “We’ve spent months thoughtfully preparing to re-open, and although the experience will be different, we’re confident these changes will help with the safety of our guests and employees. We want our guests to be able to focus on rediscovering joy as a family.”
Over the past few months, Wild Adventures has been actively developing plans to put procedures in place that align with CDC guidelines and industry standards implemented at other parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Studios Resorts and Six Flags.
One of the new procedures is an online reservation system guests must use before visiting the park. The reservation system is a free service for all passholders and general admission guests that helps the park ensure appropriate social distancing and limit daily park capacity. Reservations can be made at WildAdventures.com/Reservations. Additional details and a “how-to” video have been posted online to assist guests with this new process.
Before entering the park, all employees and guests will have a touchless temperature screening and must wear a mask. Guests are encouraged to bring their own masks or face covering, but masks will be available to guests without one free of charge. Children under age 3 are not required to wear a mask at any time, and guests will not be required to wear masks while eating. Masks will not have to be worn on waterpark attractions.
Wild Adventures also has set aside special “Break Zones” throughout the park in which wearing a mask is not required.
Additional information about masks and a video detailing the safety and operational changes at the park are available at WildAdventures.com/PlaySafe.
“We understand that wearing a face covering creates challenges, and some of our passholders may not be comfortable visiting right now," Deese said. "That’s why we extended our 2020 Season Pass through the end of 2021 for all our current passholders."
Wild Adventures will continue monitoring any changes in the CDC or state guidelines as operations begin and will make the appropriate adjustments to the guest experience.
“We appreciate our guests’ continued support and for being patient as we adjust to this new normal,” Deese said. “By working together, we can create an enjoyable experience for guests and employees.”
Further information on all safety and operational changes is available at WildAdventures.com/PlaySafe.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75, and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
