VALDOSTA – This month, Wild Adventures’ 170 acres of rides, slides and exotic animals have competition. The regional theme park hosts its inaugural Wild Food Weekends, sending guests’ taste buds on an adventure to rival any roller coaster, thrill ride or water slide. Wild Adventures brings flavorful bites with global and local flavor to the park for guests to sip and savor their way through this weekend.
Guests will go wild for delicious and unusual snacks during Wild Food Weekends, including sweat-inducing Jalapeño Wings, Wacky Pretzels, a pillowy hand-rolled pretzel glazed with fruity cereal and Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Watermelon BBQ Sauce.
The event also will feature Dirty Sodas, ice-cooled soft drinks enhanced with tropical flavors in fun and unique combinations. The Paradise Punch features lemon-lime soda with pineapple and mango, and the Alligator-ade takes citrus soda to the next level with pineapple, coconut and lime. The Dirty Soda lineup also features two twists on the classic Coca-Cola flavor: the Flamingo Float with vanilla and creamy coconut and the Big Cat Coke with vanilla and guava.
Authentic Hispanic and Latin foods and live entertainment will add even more spice to the weekend event.
“Wild Food Weekends is the tastiest adventure of the summer,” Wild Adventures Marketing Manager Elke Schultz said in a news release. “With so many unusual flavors, both from right here in the South and all over the world, it will be a thrill for your taste buds.”
During Wild Food Weekends, guests can enjoy 50% off admission with a special offer online available at WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
