VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season by launching a special ticket sale to benefit the Greater Valdosta United Way while also offering free admission to first responder, teacher and military families.
Both efforts spring from the park’s Days of Thanks event, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, an annual celebration of those who have supported Wild Adventures and its surrounding communities throughout the season.
“During Days of Thanks, we look for opportunities to give back to those who have made positive contributions to the communities we serve,” Jon Vigue, assistant general manager of the theme park, said in a news release. “We do that through a variety of ways, and this year we are particularly excited to give to the Greater Valdosta United Way, which supports incredible charitable work throughout a five-county area.”
Through Sunday, $3 from every ticket sold during the online-only (WildAdventures.com) Days of Thanks Flash Sale will be donated to the Greater Valdosta United Way with single-day admission tickets available for $15 plus tax.
“This is an incredible gift from a great community partner that has a heart for helping and serving the community,” Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way, said. “And it is a great way for a family to support the United Way and our agencies all while enjoying a festive holiday outing at Wild Adventures.”
For more information about Days of Thanks or the Days of Thanks Flash Sale to benefit the Greater Valdosta United Way, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.