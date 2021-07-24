VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here is now hosting job fairs every Monday afternoon to hire employees for a new fall event: Great Pumpkin Luminights.
“Great Pumpkin Luminights is a huge addition to our park, and families will be visiting from throughout our region," Jon Vigue, Wild Adventure's vice president and general manager, said. "It’s incredibly important to us that we have the right team members in place to welcome those guests and provide an unforgettable experience."
Wild Adventures is seeking to hire more than 200 new employees immediately for the remainder of summer and to prepare for the new fall event.
“Great Pumpkin Luminights is the largest new event Wild Adventures has ever added," Vigue said. "It will feature larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures, new entertainment and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Festival, but it’s our exceptional team members that will really bring this event to life. I would encourage anyone who loves putting smiles on faces to apply to join our team.”
Positions are available in all departments, including attractions, food and beverage, park services, maintenance, games, photography and more. According to Vigue, some positions start at $10 an hour.
Wild Adventures is currently hosting job fairs every Monday from 4-7 p.m. with “on-the-spot” interviews. Interested applicants are encouraged to fill out an application before the job fairs at WildAdventures.com/Jobs. Applicants must be at least 15 years old.
“The hiring process is simple, and in many cases we will present an employment offer before applicants leave the job fair,” Human Resources Manager Vonda Buzanski said.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is one of the area’s largest employers. When fully staffed, the park employs more than 800 people from seven surrounding counties and two states and spends more than $6 million each year in labor.
