VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park here is inviting guests to drive up, grab a bite and enjoy a classic movie this month as the park presents a pop-up outdoor cinema experience.
Drive-In Movies at Wild Adventures, Sept. 25 and 26, will feature a pair of beloved films, a food truck court, traditional movie snacks and fun activities before the show.
“We wanted to recreate that classic drive-in movie experience for our guests but also include a few updates,” Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager for thew theme park, said in a news release. “Families will experience an almost festival-like atmosphere. We’ll have several food trucks and even an opportunity to give axe-throwing a shot before watching a film on a 55-foot screen from the comfort of your car.”
The park will present "Jurassic Park" on Sept. 25 and "Shrek" on Sept. 26. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. both nights with all cars in place no later than 8:15 p.m.
“There are a limited number of spots available, so we recommend that guests purchase tickets in advance online and arrive early to get the best spot and enjoy the food and activities,” Floyd said.
Tickets are on sale now for $30 plus tax per vehicle per movie. Current Wild Adventures Season Passholders get a special 50 percent discount on tickets for the Sept. 25 showing as part of the park’s Passholder Appreciation Weekend.
Tickets can be purchased at WildAdventures.com/DriveInMovies. Tickets do not include park admission, but park admission is not required for Drive-In Movie events.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year, and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.
