VALDOSTA – Guests this weekend at Wild Adventures Theme Park here will be treated to an all-star concert featuring '90s superstars and a brand new sloth habitat with a cuddly addition.
Wild Adventures has partnered with Valdosta State University to present the "I Love the '90s Tour" on Saturday, a concert featuring hit-makers Coolio, All-4-One, Color Me Badd and Young MC.
“This year’s All-Star Concerts at Wild Adventures have been phenomenal,” Adam Floyd, the theme park's marketing communications manager, said in a news release. “And we’re excited to partner with VSU to close out the series with artists who made some of the most memorable music of that decade and a concert that will be a great way for VSU students to kick off a new school year.”
Coolio’s hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise” is one of the most successful rap songs of all time and was the No. 1 song across all genres in 1995. All-4-One picked up a Grammy Award for their hit song “I Swear,” which enjoyed an 11-week run at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The platinum-selling Color Me Badd paved the way for the resurgence of R&B music in the '90s with “I Adore Mi Amor,” “All 4 Love” and more. Young MC burst onto the hip hop scene with “Bust A Move,” an iconic song that launched the artist to international fame.
The I Love the 90’s Tour concert begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday and is included with park admission. Reserved seats are available for an additional cost.
“Before the concert and throughout the weekend, we invite guests to visit the newest addition to the Wild Adventures family, our new female two-toed sloth,” Floyd said. “We built a brand new habitat for her and our male sloth, Oscar, and we can’t wait for everyone to meet the cute couple.”
The new Sloth House is located near the entrance to the Alapaha Trail in Discovery Outpost.
For more information about animal habitats, the I Love the 90’s Tour, tickets, season passes and more, visit WildAdventures.com.
Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta and Orlando, Fla., off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.