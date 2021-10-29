...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south central and
southwest Georgia and Big Bend and Panhandle Florida.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
&&
Will Ferrell turned down 'Elf' sequel and a hefty payday
"I would have had to promote the movie from an honest place, which would've been, like, 'Oh no, it's not good. I just couldn't turn down that much money,'" Ferrell told THR. "And I thought, 'Can I actually say those words? I don't think I can, so I guess I can't do the movie.'"
"Elf" follows Ferrell's Buddy the Elf as he leaves the North Pole and attempts to find his biological father in New York City. The movie, directed by Jon Favreau, has become a holiday classic.
Ferrell said long ago he would not do a sequel. In 2013, he appeared on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live," where he explained why. "It would look slightly pathetic if I tried to squeeze back into the Elf tights," he said.
But Ferrell is involved in another holiday film. He will appear in "Spirited," a movie musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" alongside Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.
