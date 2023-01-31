Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Bad boys for life!
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced Tuesday that they are reuniting for another sequel in their "Bad Boys" franchise.
Smith took to social media with the news of "Bad Boys 4" with a video on his verified Instagram account.
In the video, Smith amps his followers up as he climbs into the car and drives.
"Yo, I've got an announcement," he says in the beginning. "Y'all better stop scrolling. Seriously."
He then heads to Lawrence's house, where Lawrence opens the door and asks, "It's about that time?"
They say in unison "Bad boys 4 life" before riffing on the fact that the third film, released in 2020, was titled "Bad Boys For Life."
Lawrence shared the video on his verified account.
The first two films were "Bad Boys" released in 1995 and "Bad Boys II" in 2003.
According to Deadline, the new film is in early pre-production with the third movie's directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct the fourth.
