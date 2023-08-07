cnn-L19jb21wb25lbnRzL2ltYWdlL2luc3RhbmNlcy9jbG9uZS10aHVtYm5haWwtYjE1NzNmNzU0MDgwZDk1Y2QzNzU0YjI0M2E3M2MwMjY=-L19wYWdlcy9oXzMzYzZlMTA4ZDczOGFkNzZkZjY1NDJlNWM2Nzc2ZjBj.JPG

Director William Friedkin, here in 2011, died Monday, August 7, in Los Angeles.

 Joel Ryan/AP

(CNN) — William Friedkin, director of iconic 1970s films including “The French Connection” and “The Exorcist,” has died, his wife Sherry Lansing, the former CEO of Paramount Pictures, told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

He was 87.

