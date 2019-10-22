WINCHESTER, Va. — It’s nearing the end of apple time in Winchester-Frederick County, Virginia. Harvest season starts around late August and usually runs until October. Grab your buckets and baskets and get ready to wander through the orchards and pick apples to your delight. There are many different kinds, with varieties becoming available as the season advances. This is your time to think about apple juice, applesauce and apple butter, as well as pies and pancakes. October’s burst of leaf color makes the orchards even more of a draw for road-trippers.
Winchester, the oldest city west of the Blue Ridge Mountains, sits at the top of Virginia. Founded in 1744, it has always been a stakeholder in the nation’s history. Originally named Frederick Town after the father of George III of England, the name was changed in 1752 to Winchester in honor of the historic English capital.
George Washington called Winchester home for 10 years, and it was the colonel’s headquarters during the French and Indian War. Later, during the Civil War, Winchester was won and lost numerous times between the Union and Confederate armies.
Today, Old Town Winchester, within a 45-block National Register Historic District, remains lively with a two-block pedestrian mall featuring restaurants and cafes, a variety of retail shopping and attractions for the family.
A helpful first stop would be the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau, 1400 South Pleasant Valley Road. Along with information and maps and gifts, the interactive Civil War Orientation Center is there. Visitors can walk through the stages of local battles.
See graffiti from Union and Confederate soldiers in the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum. This historic building was used as a hospital, barracks and prison by both sides. The nationally recognized collection includes more than 3,000 Civil War artifacts.
Meander through the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. This regional museum complex, which includes an 18th century historic house, seven acres of gardens and a museum designed by internationally recognized architect Michael Graves, presents the art, history and culture of the Shenandoah Valley.
Don’t miss Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, with four floors of learning through play and exhibit areas focusing on the arts, mathematics, sciences and the humanities.
Relaxing is easy on the 100-acre private Winchester Ciderworks and The Homestead Farm at Fruit Hill Orchard in the heart of Virginia’s wine country. Enjoy hard cider made from local apples in the Ciderworks tasting room set among the orchards. The on-site farmer’s market at The Homestead Farm offers fresh organic produce, baked goods, local goodies and weekly bluegrass music nights.
When visitors are energized once more, they may seek out Rocking S Ranch to follow the paths of Confederate and Union cavalries by riding horseback through the foothills and ridges of the northern Shenandoah Valley. At Blandy Experimental Farm/State Arboretum of Virginia in nearby Boyce, visitors may walk, cycle and ride horseback through the 172 acres of more than 5,000 trees and shrubs from around the world.
Save time to visit the Patsy Cline Historic House back in Winchester. And don’t leave town before finding all the painted apples as part of Apples on Parade.
For more information, visit winchesterva.gov or oldtownwinchesterva.com.