Wisconsin school district bans Miley Cyrus-Dolly Parton duet with 'rainbow' in title

Wisconsin first graders were set to sing "Rainbowland" by Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus until their school administrators banned the song from their upcoming spring concert. School district officials said the lyrics, which call for general inclusion and unity, could be considered controversial.

 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Melissa Tempel's first grade class at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, has spent weeks preparing for its upcoming spring concert.

Tempel and her co-teacher, dual-language instructors at the school, wanted the concert to have a theme of world unity and peace. Among the songs they selected: "It's a Small World," sung in Spanish, and "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles.

Tags