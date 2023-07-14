Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, law enforcement source says

A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson. De Niro is seen here in January 2020 in Hollywood, California.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

(CNN) — A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson, a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN Friday.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez died age 19, according to an announcement from his mother Drena on social media earlier this month. No cause of death was shared.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this story.

