If you're wondering why Gina Prince-Bythewood's film "The Woman King" -- which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis and garnered an A+ Cinemascore -- was shut out of the Oscars race this year, you're not alone.

In a first-person article for The Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, Prince-Bythewood reflected on the exclusion of her film by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (the governing body responsible for the prestigious awards), which she says left her "disappointed."

