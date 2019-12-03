LEESBURG — Sometimes artistic creativity speaks in youth and sometimes it blooms as life is experienced. Ten years into a 20-year career as a law enforcement officer, Tommy Goodwin found his artistic voice. He began woodworking as a hobby to fill his days off.
What began as a hobby became an outlet for natural artistic talent. Goodwin has built strikingly beautiful furniture from wood he reclaimed from old buildings. He also creates crafts of all sorts from antique media. His holiday selection is varied, unique and so worth being shopped.
The public will get the opportunity to browse antique reclamations and Christmas creations from beautiful reclaimed antique items Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Goodwin will open the gates at 1742 Smithville Road N. in Leesburg for the public to view and purchase 1,000-plus pieces of his artistic creations and reclamations.
Browse, enjoy and choose treasures to take home.