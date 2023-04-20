Woody Harrelson has confirmed Matthew McConaughey's claim that they might be brothers, saying "there is some veracity to that thought," during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

"We want to go and (do a DNA) test, but for him, it's a much more big deal," Harrelson said. "I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I'm like, no, you're gaining a different father and a brother."

CNN's Alli Rosenbloom contributed reporting.

