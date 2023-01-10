AMERICUS — “Swingers” who are “in the mood” will be flocking to Americus’ historic Rylander Theatre here Saturday to hear the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Best known for hit songs like “Moonlight Serenade” and “A String of Pearls,” the Glenn Miller Orchestra is bringing their big band, swinging sound to downtown Americus. The show will begin at 7 p.m.
In 1938, Miller launched his second band, which became an enormous success with multiple hit records and huge box office sales. However, at the height of the orchestra’s popularity, Miller disbanded his musical organization in 1942 to volunteer for the U.S. Army. He then organized the Glenn Miller Army Air Force Band. In December 1944, Maj. Glenn Miller took off in a single-engine plane from England — reportedly against his better judgment — to precede his band to France, disappearing over the English Channel, never to be seen again.
The Army officially declared Miller dead one year later. In 1956 the Miller estate, due to popular demand, authorized the formation of the present Glenn Miller Orchestra, the group that will perform on the Rylander stage.
The orchestra travels more than 100,000 miles each year, playing nearly 300 dates, earning it the title of having been “on the road” longer and more continuously than any other Big Band ever. The legendary Miller was one of the most successful dance bandleaders in the Swing Era of the 1930s and ’40s. Just as it was in Miller’s day, the Glenn Miller Orchestra today is still the most sought-after big band in the world.
The Glenn Miller Orchestra is owned and operated by Glenn Miller Productions Inc., under license from the Miller estate. Glenn Miller Productions Inc., has the sole and exclusive right to use the Glenn Miller Orchestra name.
Tickets for the Saturday-evening show are $31 and can be purchased online at rylander.org. All seating is reserved, and patrons with ‘22-’23 Friends of the Rylander Theatre memberships should contact the theater box office directly at (229) 931-0001, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to reserve their complimentary tickets.