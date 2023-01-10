glenn miller rylander.jpg

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra is bringing its big band, swinging sound to downtown Americus Saturday for a performance at the historic Rylander Theatre.

AMERICUS — “Swingers” who are “in the mood” will be flocking to Americus’ historic Rylander Theatre here Saturday to hear the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Best known for hit songs like “Moonlight Serenade” and “A String of Pearls,” the Glenn Miller Orchestra is bringing their big band, swinging sound to downtown Americus. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

