ATLANTA – The most wonderful time of the year has begun at World of Coca-Cola. Now through Jan. 1, the attraction is showcasing its holiday best and welcoming guests into a true winter wonderland. The twinkling lights, larger-than-life decorations and seasonal beverages are all back as part of World of Coca-Cola’s annual celebration.
“We recognize that this holiday season is going to be different,” Joanna Hobday, group director for retail operations and administration, said. “At World of Coca-Cola, we are grateful to be able to provide a safe and immersive outing for families and friends who consider Coca-Cola a special part of the holidays. In a year of change and challenges, we invite everyone to come experience the holiday cheer for which World of Coca-Cola is known – and that we all need more than ever.”
Start with Season’s Greetings
From their first step into Pemberton Place, guests are transported into a holiday spectacle as they walk through a 28-foot-tall ornament of lights. The glittering lights and giant ornaments dotting the lawn set the scene for the rest of the experience that continues inside. Within World of Coca-Cola’s walls, ornament trees and oversized, holiday-themed Coca-Cola bottles create the illusion that guests have arrived at the North Pole itself.
Savor Scents of the Season
A powerful memory trigger, the sense of smell can transport a person back in time, and, for many people, certain scents are inextricably tied to the holidays. World of Coca-Cola’s newest exhibit, Scent Discovery, gives guests a deep dive into the anatomy of smell and how it works with the brain to recall memories and influence other senses like taste. Guests are challenged to identify a variety of aromas, several of which they likely consider scents of the season. Guests also will uncover beverage recommendations based on their favorite scents.
Take a Trip to Christmas Past
Though most people aren’t traveling much these days, A Coca-Cola Christmas Celebration takes guests on a trip to far-off places and even back in time. The temporary exhibit showcases historic, seasonal Coke ads and artifacts from around the world, including Coca-Cola’s newest cinematic holiday spot, “The Letter.” Guests can visit History of the Coca-Cola Santa exhibit to get the inside story on how Coca-Cola advertising helped shape the modern-day image of St. Nicholas.
Sip Something Sparkling
To get a taste of the season, guests can visit the Taste It! beverage lounge. Small groups are led through curated tastings designed to allow them to safely savor seasonal beverages – including Shortbread Coke for Thanksgiving and longtime favorite Gingerbread Coke for Christmas – along with drinks from around the world. QR codes are placed around the exhibit to share fun facts and tidbits about the origin of each beverage.
Snap & Share Seasonal Selfies
The perfect holiday photo op is around every corner. Guests can pose in front of festive displays or take a socially distant selfie with the grinning 7-foot-tall Coca-Cola Polar Bear. Images shared on social media using #WorldofCocaCola could be featured on the attraction’s website or social channels.
Shop for the Nice List
Guests are encouraged to bring their holiday wish lists and check off gifts for family and friends during their visit. Coca-Cola Store at World of Coca-Cola offers something for everyone: from chefs to fashionistas, athletes and collectors. Those who prefer to shop from the comfort of home can check out CokeStore.com for even more holiday goodies. Fans who sign up on the website will get the inside scoop on promotions and special offers throughout the holiday season.
The health and safety of employees and guests are World of Coca-Cola’s top priorities, and the attraction has adjusted its operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities. Face coverings are required for all employees and guests over the age of 2, and capacity has been reduced via time-stamped admission tickets to promote social distancing. Thermal temperature scans are conducted for employees and guests upon entry, and cleaning routines have been enhanced throughout the attraction. More information is available online.
