ATLANTA — Fall is officially here, and World of Coca-Cola is celebrating a new season with two special ticket offers: one for Georgia residents and one for college students.
If you’re lucky enough to call Georgia home, you’re lucky enough – but during the month of October, Peach State residents get an even sweeter deal at World of Coca-Cola. Starting Oct. 1, World of Coca-Cola is extending a special, discounted ticket price to residents of Coca-Cola’s home state: two general admission tickets for $25, a total savings of $7 or more than 20% off regular adult admission.
Students can take a break from the books and experience one of Atlanta’s favorite destinations. For a limited time, World of Coca-Cola is offering $10 tickets for college students. Through Oct. 13, college students can present their school IDs at the ticketing window to get more than 40% off regularly priced tickets.
With these discounted ticket offers and all of the fall festivities happening around the city, there’s no better time for Albany residents to make a trip to Atlanta.
Visitors at World of Coca-Cola can sample more than 100 drinks from around the world, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded and snap photos with the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
Georgia Resident Ticket Offer
♦ This offer is available Oct. 1-31, 2019;
♦ To take advantage of the offer, World of Coca-Cola guests should mention that they are a Georgia resident at the attraction ticketing windows;
♦ This offer is available at walk-up ticketing windows only and is not available online;
♦ Proof of a Georgia residential address is required by providing one of the following: Valid Georgia driver’s license, valid Georgia state-issued ID card, valid Georgia-based military ID, valid Georgia federal, state, county or city government agency-issued ID card.
♦ Proof of Georgia residency is required for at least one adult guest per group;
♦ There is a limit of six tickets per Georgia resident;
♦ There is no minimum ticket purchase, so a Georgia resident can purchase one general admission ticket for $12.50 plus tax;
♦ Those using the discounted tickets must be present at the time of the ticket purchase;
♦ This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
College Student Ticket Offer
♦ To take advantage of the $10 college student ticket offer, World of Coca-Cola guests should present their valid college student IDs;
♦ This offer can be redeemed at walk-up ticketing windows only and cannot be redeemed online;
♦ Each student may purchase up to four tickets at $10 each when they present their valid college student ID at ticketing;
♦ Those using the discounted tickets must be present at the time of the ticket purchase;
♦ This offer is valid for visits through Oct. 13 only;
♦ This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.