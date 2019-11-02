ATLANTA — Veterans Day is just around the corner, and one of Georgia’s favorite attractions — the World of Coca-Cola — is honoring members of the Armed Forces and their families.
Military members (active duty, reserves and retirees) can visit World of Coca-Cola free of charge year-round, but Veterans Day is extra special. To show World of Coca-Cola’s gratitude to the men and women who serve our country, the attraction is extending a special offer to their loved ones as well. Through Nov. 11, members of the Armed Forces may purchase up to four half-price general admission tickets for their friends and family to join them in visiting the attraction. Tickets may be purchased with a valid Armed Forces ID card at the attraction’s ticketing windows.
The 38th annual Georgia Veterans Day Parade will begin in downtown Atlanta at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 9. The parade will pass directly in front of World of Coca-Cola, where the reviewing stand will be located, on Baker Street Southeast.
Following the parade, a free Veterans Day Festival will take place from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in Pemberton Place near World of Coca-Cola. The festival will feature a variety of exhibitor tents, as well as a performance by the 116th Army Band. The event is free and open to the public.
The world’s favorite soft drink encourages all military personnel to bring their families to Atlanta for a day of celebration and honoring the men and women who serve our country.