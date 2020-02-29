ATLANTA — Spring is in the air, which means so is the World of Coke’s “Friends and Family Four-Pack” offer. Visiting World of Coke with friends and family is always sweet, but saving money on a group visit makes it even sweeter.
From Sunday to March 31, with the Friends and Family Four-Pack offer, World of Coca-Cola guests can purchase up to four general admission tickets, in any combination, for $50. For four adult tickets, that’s a savings of $18 (and perfect timing for many private school and college/university spring breaks)
To take advantage of the 4 for $50 plus tax offer, guests should show the “Friends and Family Four-Pack” coupon (found on World of Coca-Cola’s website) on their mobile device or present a printed copy of the coupon.
♦ This offer can be redeemed at walk-up ticketing windows only and cannot be redeemed online.
♦ There is a limit of two offers or “four-packs” per transaction, for a maximum of eight promo-priced tickets per transaction.
♦ Promotional pricing does not apply to single tickets. Regular general admission pricing applies to tickets purchased in addition to “four-packs.”
♦ This offer is valid for visits March 1-31 only.
♦ This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
