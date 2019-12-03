ATLANTA – The magical holiday season is under way at World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. Through Jan. 1, the attraction is festive and bright, including dazzling holiday lights, larger-than-life decorations, signature seasonal beverages and more as part of World of Coca-Cola’s annual celebration.
“World of Coca-Cola is a holiday bucket list item for people of all ages,” said Joanna Hobday, World of Coca-Cola’s group director for retail operations and administration. “We’re thrilled to provide the festive traditions they’ve grown to love as well as new offerings to make this year’s holiday visit full of flavor.”
Guests can make a memorable entrance by walking through a 28-foot-tall ornament of holiday lights in Pemberton Place. The outdoor winter wonderland is complete with giant ornaments and trees wrapped in thousands of lights.
The magic continues inside with ornament trees and holiday-themed Coca-Cola bottles, all adorned with North Pole charm.
Festive flavors await this holiday season in the Taste It! beverage lounge. Visitors can enjoy seasonal favorites like Gingerbread Coke or be the first to taste Sprite Butter Toffee, a crisp-yet-cozy flavor that’s new this year.
Guests can take a holiday-themed tour of Coke ads and artifacts from around the world and across the years when they visit the limited-time gallery, “A Coca-Cola Christmas Celebration.” The story behind the man in red and the similarly hued beverage brand comes to life in “History of the Coca-Cola Santa.” The exhibit features paintings of the famous character that The Coca-Cola Company originally commissioned Haddon Sundblom to illustrate in the 1930s.
Photo opportunities await guests around every corner, from a selfie station aboard Santa’s sleigh to bear hugs with the 7-foot-tall Coca-Cola Polar Bear. Photos shared using #WorldofCocaCola could be featured on the attraction’s website or social media channels.
Guests can also knock out some holiday shopping during their visit. From apparel, to glassware, to home goods and more, there’s something for everyone’s wish list. For even more gift ideas, fans can shop online at CokeStore.com for a wide variety of holiday-themed items like ornaments and decorations, and even personalized bottles and clothing to make the holidays extra special.
An integral part of downtown Atlanta’s fabric for more than 25 years, World of Coca‑Cola has welcomed guests from six continents, more than 100 countries, all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.
Join the more than 25 million people who have visited the Atlanta attraction and experience the history of the world’s most famous beverage brand at the dynamic, multimedia home of the 133-year-old secret formula for Coca‑Cola.
Get closer than ever before to the vault containing the secret recipe, view more than 1,200 historic artifacts and get a behind-the-scenes look at the bottling process. Take a trip around the world in a thrilling 4-D movie experience, take a photo with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and tempt your taste buds with more than 100 beverages from around the globe.
World of Coca‑Cola is located in Pemberton Place, adjacent to the Georgia Aquarium in downtown Atlanta, and is accessible via the Peachtree Center or CNN/World Congress Center MARTA stations. Consumers with questions may call 1-800-676-COKE or visit the www.WorldofCocaCola.com website to purchase tickets. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/WorldofCocaCola, on Instagram at instagram.com/WorldofCocaCola and on Facebook at facebook.com/WorldofCocaCola.