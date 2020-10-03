ATLANTA — Those lucky enough to call Georgia home, are already lucky enough. But on weekdays in October, Peach State residents get an even sweeter deal at World of Coca-Cola.
The World of Coca-Cola is extending a special, discounted ticket price to residents of Coca-Cola’s home state: general admission tickets for just $12.50 on weekdays (Monday-Thursday only). That’s a savings of $5.50 per ticket or more than 30% off regular adult admission.
World of Coca-Cola welcomed back guests on July 15 with adjusted operations in compliance with guidelines from health and government authorities. Visitors can sample drinks from around the world, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret recipe is guarded, snap photos with the iconic Coca-Cola Polar Bear and more.
To take advantage of the $12.50-per-ticket offer, World of Coca-Cola guests must purchase tickets online using promotional code “GAresident” (not case-sensitive). The promo code is entered on the “Shopping Cart” page before proceeding to “Checkout.” Tickets will not be available for purchase at the attraction.
Guests will be asked for proof of Georgia residency when they arrive at the attraction and their tickets are scanned (must have a Georgia address). Proof of Georgia residency may be in the form of:
♦ Valid Georgia driver’s license;
♦ Valid Georgia state-issued ID card;
♦ Valid Georgia-based military ID;
♦ Valid Georgia federal, state, county or city government agency-issued ID card;
♦ Proof of Georgia residency is required for at least one adult guest per group;
♦ Offer valid for ticket purchases to visit Monday through Thursday only. Promotional pricing does not apply to tickets purchased to visit Friday, Saturday or Sunday;
♦ There is a limit of six tickets per Georgia resident;
This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.