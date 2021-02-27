Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM EST this morning. * VISIBILITY...One quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&