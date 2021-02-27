ATLANTA — Just in time for many Georgia private school and university spring breaks, World of Coca-Cola is offering friends and families a safe activity at a discounted price. The attraction’s “Friends and Family Four-Pack” runs from March 1-31, allowing guests to purchase up to four general admission tickets for $50 total. That’s a savings of $22 for four adult tickets.
As families and friends consider safe, daytime outings for the spring, World of Coca-Cola provides an interactive experience with advanced health and safety measures. Guests can explore the new Scent Discovery exhibit, see the vault where Coca-Cola’s secret formula is guarded, sample drinks from around the world and more. To protect guests and employees, adjusted operations include reduced capacity, face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and enhanced cleaning routes.
Special offer details:
♦ To take advantage of the 4 for $50 plus tax offer, guests must purchase tickets online at World of Coke’s website beginning March 1. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the attraction.
♦ There is a limit of two offers or “four-packs” per transaction, for a maximum of 8 promo-priced tickets per transaction.
♦ Promotional pricing does not apply to single tickets. Regular general admission pricing applies to tickets purchased in addition to “four-packs.”
♦ Valid for visits March 1-31, 2021 only.
♦ This offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
