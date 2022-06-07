EATONTON — “You should write a book.”
Is that a question you often hear, but don’t know where to start? Do you have a rough draft of a book but need advice on the next steps? Have you published a book but are looking for expertise on how best to promote it?
The Georgia Writers Museum is excited to bring a four-hour workshop on “Becoming a New Author” to be held at the museum on June 25 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The cost will be $90 per person, plus $10 for lunch. For more information and to register, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
“An author’s efforts during the months immediately preceding and immediately following publication can have an important impact on a book’s success,” Roger Johns, writing instructor for “Becoming a New Author,” said. “This workshop will provide new and soon-to-be-published authors with information and techniques intended to enhance their ability to more successfully navigate opportunities and pitfalls occurring during the pre- and post-publication periods.”
This highly practical workshop will cover topics such as working with publicists and agents, building your bio, and what to do after your book is printed. You’ll learn about arranging author events — and how to maximize their value for both the author and the audience — including your launch party, book signings, author talks, readings, panels and teaching opportunities. You’ll also learn about communicating with readers and writers through blogs, social media and newsletters to keep readers engaged with your books.
Georgia Author of the Year Johns will lead this writers workshop. Johns’ short fiction is published in Saturday Evening Post, Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine, the Mystery Weekly Magazine, Dark City Crime & Mystery Magazine, and the short story compilation, “Viral Literature: Alone Together in Georgia.” His works have made him the 2018 Georgia Author of the Year (Detective/Mystery Category), a two-time Finalist for the Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award, and runner-up for the 2019 Frank Yerby Fiction Award. Johns is a former corporate lawyer, retired college professor, and author of the “Wallace Hartman Mysteries,” “Dark River Rising” and “River of Secrets.”
Johns is a frequently invited speaker at conferences, literary festivals, and writers’ organizations on the subjects of writing and career management for authors. His articles and interviews about writing and career management for new authors have appeared in Career Authors, Criminal Element, Killer Nashville Articles, the Southern Literary Review, Writer Unboxed, and Southern Writers Magazine.
He belongs to the Atlanta Writers Club, the Short Mystery Fiction Society, International Thriller Writers, and Mystery Writers of America. Johns serves as the 2021-23 vice president of the Southeastern Chapter of Mystery Writers America, and he co-authors the MurderBooks blog at www.murder-books.com.
Georgia Writers Museum is dedicated to inspiring today’s writers and readers, and celebrating Georgia’s literary heritage. Currently, small group tours are available by appointment. Admission to the museum is free; the museum relies on donations from guests and supporters to deliver quality programming, exhibits and classes. To learn more, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org, Facebook: georgiawritersmuseum, and Instagram: georgiawritersmuseum8.
