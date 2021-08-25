EATONTON – The Georgia Writers Museum is planning its fourth annual Children’s Spooky Story Contest, open to residents and students across the state of Georgia. Students in third through eighth grades are encouraged to submit their spookiest creative writing stories between Sept. 13 and Oct. 15 on the Georgia Writers Museum website at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org.
Winners will be announced on Oct. 29. Prizes will be awarded for first-third places in each grade level. All first-place winners will have their story and picture printed in the local newspaper.
Georgia Writers Museum welcomes children attending public and private schools and those who are homeschooling to participate in the Spooky Story Contest.
“We received over 90 entries last year, with some very spooky and very imaginative plots,” Janet Kelhoffer, chair for Georgia Writers Museum’s Programs and Education Committees, said. “I am looking forward to expanding the contest to include students across the state and to reading more stories.”
To participate, students must currently be enrolled in the third through eighth grades or homeschool reading/writing equivalent. Stories should be the student’s original work – not a retelling of someone else’s story.
“Who doesn’t love a spooky story this time of year?” Georgia Writers Museum Executive Director Melissa Swindell said. “It’s such a fun way to encourage students to write and use their imaginations!”
Winning submissions will be selected by judges who are educators, professional authors, writers’ guild members, and volunteers with a passion for and experience in literature and composition. Judging criteria is based on the Georgia Department of Education’s Performance Standards for excellence in English/Language Arts. Stories should have strong, consistent sentence structure, proper spelling, correct use of grammar and punctuation, and, most importantly, creativity. GWM encourages students and parents to view the judging criteria for each grade level online at www.georgiawritersmuseum.org. Additional information and submission forms can be found online.
Georgia Writers Museum is dedicated to inspiring today’s writers and readers and celebrating Georgia’s literary heritage by exploring the history and life stories of local writers Alice Walker ("The Color Purple"), Flannery O’Connor ("A Good Man is Hard to Find"), and Joel Chandler Harris ("Brer Rabbit Folktales"), along with others in the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame. Currently, small group tours are available by appointment. Admission to the museum is free; the museum relies on donations from guests and supporters to deliver quality programming, exhibits and classes. To learn more, visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.com, Facebook: georgiawritersmuseum, and Instagram: georgiawritersmuseum8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.