EATONTON -- Leslie Hooton will be Georgia Writers Museum’s Meet the Author presenter at noon on May 2.
Doors open for the event at 11:30 a.m.
EATONTON -- Leslie Hooton will be Georgia Writers Museum’s Meet the Author presenter at noon on May 2.
Doors open for the event at 11:30 a.m.
Hooton will talk about her third book, "After Everyone Else." The event will include a brunch featuring main character Bailey’s favorite drink, The Sidecar. Tickets are $45 each ($40 each for two or more tickets). Interested readers also can purchase a table for six for $200 (a $40 savings).
To register, contact Georgia Writers Museum or www.georgiawritersmuseum.org. While registering, individuals can place an order for a copy of Hooten’s book, which she will sign following her presentation.
Originally from a small town in Alabama, Hooton holds BA and MA degrees from Auburn University and a JD degree from Samford University. Her debut novel, "Before Anyone Else," earned her a nomination for a Zippy Award. Her second novel, "The Secret of Rainy Days," was a book club favorite.
Hooton's essays have been published in Newsweek and Women Writers, Women’s Books. USA Today best-selling author Lisa Barr wrote, “Acclaimed author Leslie Hooton’s new novel, 'After Everyone Else,' packs a powerful punch. Alternating between the past and present, what begins as a mystery quickly deep dives into the intricacy of relationships.
"Hooton doesn’t miss a beat as she deftly explores how far we go to protect those we love — a must-read.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Saturday 15th 8-1:00 pm 1907 Philema Rd. S. Park on Highl…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.