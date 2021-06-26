EATONTON – He did not look or act like Kevin Costner, Kurt Russell or even Burt Lancaster. But Wyatt Earp was one of the most famous sheriffs in American history. His legendary fight at the O.K. Corral in 1881 in Tombstone, Ariz., was the subject of many popular films. The real history, however, is far more compelling than the movie versions.
After 63 years of research, historian Mark Warren reveals the true nature of Wyatt Earp and explains why he has deservedly entered the pantheon of American heroes. His trilogy, entitled "Wyatt Earp, An American Odyssey," is a story of balance, incorporating all the known facts about the famous peace officer’s life and his perspective on the principles by which Earp lived his life — and why he sometimes veered from that credo.
On July 10, Georgia Writers Museum will feature Mark Warren, one of the world’s leading experts on Wyatt Earp. Warren is a lifelong student of Native American and Western Frontier History. He is a member of the Wild West History Association and Western Writers of America. He has presented at top western museums around the country and has been featured on many radio shows and podcasts. At Medicine Bow, his school in the Southern Appalachians, he teaches nature classes and survival skills of the Cherokees. The National Wildlife Federation named him Georgia’s Conservation Educator of the Year in 1980. In 1998 Warren became the U.S. National Champion in whitewater canoeing, and in 1999, he won the World Championship Longbow title.
This special “Meet the Author” event will be held live at Georgia Writers Museum in a hybrid format, with the author presenting virtually from his outdoor school. Purchase tickets in advance ($45pp/$75 couple) for a whiskey tasting at 5:30 p.m. on July 10 and meet Mark Warren at 7 p.m. with special introduction by our very own lawman, Sheriff Howard Sills. Whiskey is furnished by Lake Oconee Cellar.
“What better way to experience the Wild West” GWM Executive Director Melissa Swindell said, “than through storytelling and the most uniquely American drink — whiskey.”
Zoom registrants can attend the presentation for free. Visit www.georgiawritersmuseum.org to register for this amazing event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.