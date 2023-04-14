Of the many dark gifts Showtime's eerie hit series "Yellowjackets" serves up for us, the juiciest this season is by far the music.

The show -- which bounces between a troupe of teen soccer players trapped in the 1990s Canadian wilderness after a plane crash and the survivors' corresponding adult selves in the present day -- embraces nostalgia, incorporating long-cherished tunes from the tail end of last century, with staples from Tori Amos, early Smashing Pumpkins, Massive Attack, Veruca Salt and much more.

