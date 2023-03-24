'Yellowjackets' stays in a hovering pattern with its slow-going second season

"Yellowjackets" begins its second season March 24 for streaming and March 26 at 9pm ET on Showtime.

 Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

If you are among those passengers who boarded Showtime's mystery "Yellowjackets" and couldn't get enough of it, fasten your seat belts for more turbulence in Season 2. As for others unmoved by the slow pace of revelations in the twin-track drama, the first four episodes offer little hope of reaching a clear destination anytime soon.

For the uninitiated, the series hinges on the tale of a girls high-school soccer team whose plane crashed in the wilderness. The narrative flashes back and forth between their plight and the same group (or rather, the survivors) a quarter-century later, each harboring secrets and in some instances emotional wounds regarding what transpired.

