A "Yellowstone" on-screen duo has confirmed they are dating in real life.
Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham took to Instagram Wednesday with the news.
"More than a spark @hassieharrison," Bingham captioned the picture of the two kissing.
"I love you, cowboy," Harrison commented.
On the hit series, Bingham plays Walker, a former convict turned ranch hand. Harrison plays a barrel racer and ranch hand.
Bob Kirkland, who plays Sheriff Ramsey and Jen Landon, who plays Teeter, both liked the news on Instagram.
The two posted about their love amid some reported production drama with "Yellowstone" related to whether star Kevin Costner plans to stay on. But Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network, said during a PalyFest panel earlier this month, that the streamer is "very confident he's going to continue with our show."
The "Yellowstone" franchise includes spinoff series, "1883" and" 1923." Matthew McConaughey is set to star in a third spinoff series in the future.
