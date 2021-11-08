'Yellowstone' season premiere teases prequel series starring Tim McGraw By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 8, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Yellowstone" Season 4 premiered Sunday night with plenty of new drama for the Duttons and a glimpse at an upcoming prequel series about the family.Starring Tim McGraw as James Dillard Dutton, "1883" will take viewers back in time to the Duttons establishing their homestead in Montana."Yellowstone" stars award-winning actor Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a family of ranchers. 