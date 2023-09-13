You can host a private Swiftie party at a movie theater

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9, in Inglewood, California.

 Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

(CNN) — Taylor Swift continues to reign.

Cinemark has announced that Swifties - as her fan base is known - can host private viewing parties for her forthcoming “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” concert film.

