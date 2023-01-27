"You People" relies on cringe-inducing moments as the crux of its comedy, as a Jewish guy and a Black Muslim woman (neither of them particularly observant) get engaged, then endure the push and pull of their respective families. A topnotch cast -- down to the tiny cameos -- can't fully redeem material that gets lost somewhere between satire and sitcom as assembled by star Jonah Hill and director Kenya Barris.

Hill and Barris ("Black-ish") share credit for the screenplay, which attracted "Saturday Night Live"-alums-made-good Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy in the pivotal roles of his eager-to-appear-liberal mother and her disapproving father. Yet the story unfolds in fits and starts, jumping forward to get to the most fertile comedic territory while montage-ing its way through the central relationship after its meet-cute origins.

