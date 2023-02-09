'You' should begin stalking an ending after its fourth-season European adventure

Penn Badgley's Joe goes to Europe in season 4 of the Netflix series "You."

 Netflix

"You" has already wrung an impressive amount of mileage out of its concept, getting the audience to identify with -- if not necessarily root for -- a suave, murderous stalker. Yet while the fourth season begins in characteristically twisty fashion, before it's over the Netflix hit feels dangerously close to jumping the shark, having become a bit too cute for its (or Your, if You prefer) own good.

As the season three finale teased, narrator/stalker/killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has faked his own death and fled to Europe when the latest arc begins, taking a new name and becoming a professor at a local college.

