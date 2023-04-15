ALBANY — As Mario Meadows prepares to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his Albany-based Platinum Sound Recording Studio, he offers a telling statement.
“Part of the reason I keep doing this is I love working with these young cats coming up,” Meadows said.
A trio of up-and-coming studio wizards — Trae “40unce” Tolbert, Tavarius “Full” Nelson and Greg “Playa that Mayor” Bouyer — are among the group of protegees Meadows is working with at Platinum Sound.
Each of the three brings his own special talent to the studio, and each pays homage to the man who is allowing them to learn the ropes in his state-of-the-art studio:
“I came from a musical family, started writing songs at 9, producing at 14 and engineering at 19,” 40unce said as he worked on a song on the studio’s sound board. “I’m primarily an engineer, but I’m a producer and artist as well. I try to do everything and more.
“I want to be a part of music, want to bring my music to others. You need the right ears to do this work, and I’m thankful to get that opportunity here.”
Full Nelson, a producer and composer, said participating in sports in high school limited the time he could engage in his passion for music.
“I got a late start — I was 19 — but I started playing music when I was 6,” he said. “My brother was playing drums, and he got up to go to the bathroom. That was my chance, and I sat down and just started playing.
“My brothers and me were PKs — preacher’s kids — so we had to sneak around to play music when we were young. But as my dad has seen that this can be a legitimate profession, he slowly came around. I’m just thankful Mario gave me the opportunity to learn under him here in the studio. He makes this a family-like atmosphere for those of us who learn under him.”
Playa The Mayor, who grew up in Randolph County, said that while he loves the music and entertainment industry, he’s always felt more comfortable “behind the scene.” He’s getting that opportunity through his work with Platinum Sound.
“I see my work as more community service than a job,” Bouyer said. “I get out on the streets and help bridge the gaps between the people in the community — teachers, youth sports teams, artists, politicians, Albany State officials — and the things that are going on in the community.
Playa produces his podcast, the Good Shape Podcast, at Platinum Sound and streams it on his Facebook page. He also has his own radio program, the Good Shape Radio Show, on which he plays music by unsung artists (10 p.m.-midnight on WJIZ, 96.3).
“Working here at Platinum Sound, I have found my passion,” Bouyer said.