Add "Your Place or Mine" to the list of split-screen rom-coms, where the stars (in this case Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher) essentially operate on parallel tracks. While that has worked out before (think "Sleepless in Seattle"), it doesn't here, in a Netflix movie that proves roughly as generic as its title.

Kutcher and Witherspoon received some playful mockery for the awkwardness of their red-carpet photos together, but when you actually see the film it makes more sense, since the two share relatively few scenes. Then again, the movie is as much about real estate as romance, as well as the familiar question of paths taken and not chosen.

